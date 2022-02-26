Bowlers across the Quad Cities were looking to throw a few strikes in good fun to help Junior Achievement.

The JA Bowl-A-Thon took place Saturday at various bowling allies throughout the Quad Cities.

Local 4’s Jay Kidwell was the emcee for the afternoon session at Big River Bowling in Davenport.

Part of his job was trying to stump some of the bowlers with trivia questions — all part of a fundraiser for Junior Achievement.

It was a lot of fun for bowlers, including Stacey Hankins.

“Amazing, though I stink at bowling,” said Hankins with a laugh.

Local 4 News also had a team out there that, admittedly, didn’t have the best bowling skills.

However, our crew had a great time out there Saturday afternoon.