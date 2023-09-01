You can join WQPT-TV on Sept. 21, 2023 for a screening of excerpts from the new film, “My Ascension,” and an engaging panel discussion about suicide prevention and mental wellness.

Every day, 20 young people die by suicide in the U.S. and the 2021 documentary chronicles the story of Emma Benoit, a 16-year-old varsity cheerleader in Louisiana (in Ascension Parish) who was paralyzed by a suicide attempt, which propelled her on a mission to use her painful experience to help others find hope and stay alive.

The first screening of “My Ascension” will be at WIU’s Riverfront Hall in Moline on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023.

The WQPT screening will include a panel discussion on suicide prevention and mental wellness, moderated by Dr. Carrie Alexander-Albritton, Professor, Department of Counselor Education and College Student Personnel at Western Illinois University — along with panel members William Ivarone, Director of Counseling Services at Augustana College, and Jamie Haney of Vera French Community Health Center.

“My Ascension” is a feature-length documentary that highlights Emma’s inspiring journey, as she works to bring Hope Squad, a school-based suicide prevention program, to Louisiana.

The film also shares the stories of two remarkable young people who tragically did not survive their attempts, and we learn first-hand from their families, friends, school officials and suicide prevention experts about the devastating effects of suicide and what can be done to prevent it, according to a WQPT release.

Emma Benoit was a 16-year-old cheerleader who attempted suicide in June 2017 by shooting herself in the chest, resulting in a spinal cord injury that left her paralyzed.

“Emma’s story captures the severity of the mental health and suicidality pandemic amongst the adolescent population in the United States,” Saro Altinoglu of the Los Angeles-based ROWI Teen and Parent Wellness Center, said in the release. ” ‘My Ascension’ is a serious yet uplifting story that provides hope, clarity, and support to its audience from a personal perspective.”

“I’ve previewed the entire film, and it delivers a VERY strong suicide prevention message,” Terry Wilson, WQPT’s director of marketing and development, said this week by email. “I’m so glad we’re able to offer the screening and discussion panel in addition to airing the film.”

The screening and panel discussion will be Thursday, Sept. 21 at 5 p.m., at Riverfront Hall, Western Illinois University, 3300 River Drive, Moline. The documentary will be shown on WQPT on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 9 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 24 at 10 p.m.

Passionate about stopping suicides

Emma Benoit became extremely passionate about suicide prevention after surviving a suicide attempt in 2017, the summer before her senior year in high school. At the time, she was a popular varsity cheerleader with a supportive family and lots of friends, but on the inside, she was filled with depression and anxiety and had never told a soul about it.

Emma has become an outspoken advocate for suicide prevention.

Her attempt resulted in a spinal cord injury that left her paralyzed but helped her find faith and purpose; and propelled her on a mission to use her painful experience and miraculous recovery to help others.

Emma serves as an ambassador for LivingWorks, the world’s leader in suicide prevention training. She is an uplifting speaker who has shared her powerful story and message with thousands of people at in person and virtual conferences and events including: LivingWorks and California Department of Education Youth Summit, National Federation of Families for Children’s Mental Health Conference, LSU School of Social Work Conference, Arkansas Youth Mental Health Conference, Hope Rising Suicide Prevention Summit and the Hope Squad National Conference.

The CDC estimates that 2022 saw a record high number of suicides in America — rising from 48,183 in 2021 to an estimated 49,449 suicide deaths in 2022, an increase of 2.6%.

Emma spoke at a screening of “My Ascension” in Coralville, Iowa on Aug. 20, 2023.

There are 1.2 million suicide attempts every year in the U.S., and in response to this epidemic, The 1 Million Lives Campaign is using “My Ascension” as the centerpiece of an initiative to help youth, families and communities enhance mental wellness and prevent suicide.

On Sunday, Aug. 20, Emma Benoit spoke at a screening of “My Ascension” in Coralville, Iowa.

WQPT also will show other suicide-related documentaries during September (which is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month):

“Hiding in Plain Sight” — Thursday, Sept. 7 and 14 at 9 p.m.

“Losing Lambert”– Friday, Sept. 8 at 4:30 a.m.

“Breaking Loneliness” — Thursday, Sept. at 4 p.m.

“Unmasking Hope” — Thursday, Sept. 21 at 4:30 p.m.

“Scattering CJ” — Thursday, Sept. 21 at 10 p.m.

“Facing Suicide” — Thursday, Sept. 28 at 9 p.m.

On Sept. 1, 2022, WQPT hosted a virtual screening event with excerpts from the documentary “Scattering CJ”. Following each excerpt, there was a panel discussion about the film and suicide prevention.

“Scattering CJ” explores the devastating effects of suicide, the extraordinary generosity of strangers and one troubled family’s attempt to finally find peace. Following the loss of her 20-year-old son to suicide, Hallie Twomey reached out to people far and wide to help scatter CJ’s ashes around the world.

The panel discussion that followed the film was moderated by Carrie Alexander-Albritton, with other regional mental health professionals.

For more information on this month’s event, visit WQPT’s website HERE.