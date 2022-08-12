The Suites of Bettendorf, a cooperative senior housing complex, had its grand opening April 14 and will have a QC Chamber ribbon-cutting on Sept. 15.

About five months after it first opened, the Quad Cities Chamber is celebrating a ribbon-cutting for the Suites of Bettendorf, a Vintage Cooperative Community. It will be Thursday, Sept. 15th at 3 p.m., with an open house to follow until 6 p.m.

A thoughtfully designed, three-story building is situated on seven acres and features 62 homes with 13 different floor plans, according to a chamber release Friday. The Suites of Bettendorf — at 2592 Middle Road, near the intersection of Middle Road & Spruce Hills — held a a grand opening April 14, featuring refreshments and tours.

Once inside this secure cooperative, enjoy a great room with fireplace and kitchen, clubroom, fitness center, workshop, garden plots, guest suites, conversation lounge, library, and heated, underground parking, according to the release.



This active, maintenance-free community is for those 55 and better.