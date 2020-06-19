Summer camp continuing kids’ education from afar

Kids in the Rock Island-Milan School District aren’t going to miss out on summer camp this year, it just looks different.

It’s part of the Spring Forward Program that’s happening for six weeks.

Families pick up summer kits every week that include different activities to help keep students learning. They also get a book each week.

“We know we have a bit of a technology gap,” said Dan McNeil, Spring Forward executive director. “Not every child has a device and so if they just take the kit home they have plenty to do and there are some hands on activities so it’s different from virtual, something different to do.”

For Gretchen Spaeth and her daughter Sophia, they are excited to have something to do throughout the summer.

“It’s great because we’ve been locked up for so long and trying to come up with new ways to invent reading and what else can we do to keep them entertained,” Gretchen said. “I think this is a great opportunity for the parents and the kids to do something new and different and it’s educational for them and hopefully we both learn a little something.”

More information on the program and summer camps can be found here.