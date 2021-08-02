Summer camp in Quad Cities helps address nursing shortage

A summer camp in the Quad Cities is addressing the nursing shortage being felt across the country. A shortage made worse by the demand from the pandemic.

UnityPoint Trinity and the Trinity College of Nursing joined forces to teach high school students about different options in the medical field.

The goal is to get younger people interested in the career.

“I didn’t really have an idea of what exactly I wanted to do in the future, and healthcare is defintiely one of my interests, so I thought, ‘Why not come to the camp and get some insight of different industries in the health community?’ So it’s been really fun so far and I’ve learned a lot,” student Bailah Bognar said.

Several hospitals offer signing bonuses as incentives to hire nurses.