East Moline’s Summer Concert Series kicks off its fifth year at 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 28th at Runner’s Park, 742 15th Avenue. The free series offers food vendors and adult beverages sold by East Moline Main Street and highlights local talent during band breaks.
The concert schedule this year includes:
May 28 Pulgita Grupo Innstinto
June 4 The Textures
June 11 10 of Soul
June 18 Funkstastic 5
June 25 Pulgita Grupo Realidad
July 2 Avey Grouws Band
July 9 Incredible 45’s
July 16 Orangadang
July 23 Mercury Brothers
July 30 Pulgita Crooked Cactus
August 6 Far Out 283
August 13 Class of ‘82
August 20 Wild Oatz
August 27 Travis Reid Band
