East Moline’s Summer Concert Series kicks off its fifth year at 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 28th at Runner’s Park, 742 15th Avenue. The free series offers food vendors and adult beverages sold by East Moline Main Street and highlights local talent during band breaks.

The concert schedule this year includes:

May 28                                     Pulgita Grupo Innstinto

June 4                                      The Textures

June 11                                    10 of Soul

June 18                                    Funkstastic 5

June 25                                    Pulgita Grupo Realidad

July 2                                        Avey Grouws Band

July 9                                        Incredible 45’s

July 16                                      Orangadang

July 23                                      Mercury Brothers

July 30                                      Pulgita Crooked Cactus

August 6                                   Far Out 283

August 13                                 Class of ‘82

August 20                                 Wild Oatz

August 27                                 Travis Reid Band

