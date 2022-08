The Bettendorf Public Library’s Summer Concert Series returns with some hot music on summer nights.

The Summer Concert Series wraps up its season with Soul Storm Thursday, August 11 at 6:30 p.m. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy this free show!

In case of inclement weather, the concert will be inside the Library at 2950 Learning Campus Drive in the Bettendorf Room. For more information, click here.