The Bettendorf Public Library’s Summer Concert Series returns with some hot music on summer nights.
The Summer Concert Series free shows are every Thursday at 6:30 p.m. through August 11. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets and take in this year’s line-up:
- July 7: The Velies
- July 14: Crooked Cactus Band
- July 21: Avey Grouws Band
- July 28: Class of ‘82
- August 4: David G. Smith
- August 11: Soul Storm
In case of inclement weather, the concerts will be inside the Library at 2950 Learning Campus Drive in the Bettendorf Room. For more information, click here.