The Bettendorf Public Library’s Summer Concert Series returns with some hot music on summer nights.

The Summer Concert Series free shows are every Thursday at 6:30 p.m. through August 11. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets and take in this year’s line-up:

July 7: The Velies

July 14: Crooked Cactus Band

July 21: Avey Grouws Band

July 28: Class of ‘82

August 4: David G. Smith

August 11: Soul Storm

In case of inclement weather, the concerts will be inside the Library at 2950 Learning Campus Drive in the Bettendorf Room. For more information, click here.