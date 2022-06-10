The Bettendorf Public Library’s Summer Concert Series returns with some hot music on summer nights.

The Summer Concert Series free shows are every Thursday at 6:30 p.m. through August 11. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets and take in this year’s line-up:

  • June 16: Wicked Liz and the Bellyswirls
  • June 23: Atomic Blender
  • June 30: Lojo Russo
  • July 7: The Velies
  • July 14: Crooked Cactus Band
  • July 21: Avey Grouws Band
  • July 28: Class of ‘82
  • August 4: David G. Smith
  • August 11: Soul Storm

In case of inclement weather, the concerts will be inside the Library at 2950 Learning Campus Drive in the Bettendorf Room. For more information, click here.