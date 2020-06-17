Summer events still a go despite pandemic: Clinton 4th of July Festival and Jackson County Fair still on

We know many events have been canceled or postponed around the QCA due to the pandemic, but tonight, word from organizers that are still planning on holding their festivities.

That includes the Jackson County Fair and Clinton’s 4th of July Festival.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic causing event cancellations and postponements all across the Quad Cities area, some event organizers are still trying to make their events happen.

“We just felt that it was time,” says Lanny Simpson, Fair Board Manager of the Jackson County Fair. Simpson says the decision was made on the heels of Governor Kim Reynolds lifting the state’s restrictions, and the fact that the fairgrounds is large enough to social distance.

“It’s their choice whether they want to come to our fair, but as you can see, this is only a third of our grandstand behind me, so we have plenty of space to allow people to come and keep 6-foot separated,” says Simpson.

Another event that is still a go is Clinton’s 4th of July Festival.

“We implemented plan B, and we’re holding a scaled-back version of the festival,” says Dave Helscher, Chairperson of the festival.

He says the petting zoo, parade and car show are all activities that won’t happen this year, but fireworks, the highlight of the holiday, are still on.

“We’re recommending that people maintain social distancing at any time they’re down at the event. During the fireworks, the people who are just coming down for the fireworks, if they can see, just stay in your cars. No more than 10 people per car. You can see the fireworks and wear masks,” says Helscher.

He says the event will still be enjoyable for everyone.

“You’ll be able to hear the music, watch the fireworks, watch the show and enjoy,” says Helscher.

Here is a link to Clinton’s Fourth of July Festival schedule.

The Jackson County Fair dates are July 28th through August 2nd.