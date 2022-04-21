Summer is less than 50 days away, which means it is time to start finding things for kids to do. Local 4 News This Morning was able to talk with Nick Martinez, the Executive Director of YMCA Camp Abe Lincoln, about different summer camp opportunities in the area.

The YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley, has many summer camp options. First, the Camp Abe Lincoln location offers overnight and day camp experiences. Their other locations include YMCA Branches at North, West, Bettendorf, the new Bittner YMCA and at Forest Grove Elementary School in Pleasant Valley.

The Y, has many ways to ensure safety at their camps. Staff training at the camps including Red Cross, CPR, First Aid and AED. Most of the bigger adventures, such as the zip lines and 50 foot Alpine Climbing Tower at the camps, require additional training and certifications. In regards to COVID-19, the camps follow recommendations and regulations set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There aren’t any worries about limiting summer camp opportunities. Since the YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley has multiple camps and locations, if there are any concerns about not enough kids signing up or staffing shortages, the camps are able to combine locations.

There are also resources for families who are struggling financially. The Y has an annual campaign where they raise $850,000 so they don’t have to turn any kids away.

For more information about the YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley’s camps can be found here on their website. Specific information about YMCA Camp Abe Lincoln can be found here.