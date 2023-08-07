No matter which side of the river you’re on, you’ve no doubt noticed an increase in gas prices.

Whether your trip was across town or across the country, it’s a nationwide trend for price-hiking during the summer months, with high demand for travel and reduced supplies. The American Automobile Association (AAA) says refinery capacity can be diminished from the impact of excess heat on refineries.

AAA says relief should be on the horizon. Quad Citizens on the lookout for the lowest gas prices can consult GasBuddy; according to the site, Davenport’s lowest gas prices are at the BP on Locust St., and Rock Island County’s are at Circle K on 24th St. in Rock Island.