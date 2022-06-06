Vander Veer Botanical Park and Conservatory invites you to take a journey beyond the beaten path of LIFE this summer!

Beyond the Beaten Path is the City of Davenport‘s theme through Labor Day, and Vander Veer wants you to participate in a sitewide game. Form a team and beginning outside the Conservatory, traverse the park to find all the stops and win lose life points in order to finish the game. Prompts and spinners will be throughout the course, and maps and scorecards will be available, or download for free.

(davenportiowa.com)

“This summer Davenport Parks and Recreation encourages families and friends to take a little

time to go Beyond the Beaten Path of LIFE as they explore Vander Veer Botanical Park and

Conservatory,” Davenport Parks and Recreation Events Supervisor Amanda Randerson said.

“Our summer theme is a free and fun way for residents to explore our park. Visit to play the

game once or multiple times.”

Play Travel Beyond The Beaten Path of Life all summer long at Vander Veer Botanical Park and Conservatory, located at 215 West Central Park Avenue, Davenport.

