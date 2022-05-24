Leaders in the Moline-Coal Valley School District are providing a free, flexible, research-based learning solution designed to help parents and caregivers prepare their pre-K students for school this fall. The registration deadline for the Waterford Upstart Summer Learning Path is June 6. Families with children entering kindergarten in the 2022-23 school year may sign up here or call 888-982-9898.

“Our goal is to provide students with the skills needed to succeed in their educational journey. The Waterford Upstart Summer Learning Path can help sharpen skills making our early learners better prepared to begin kindergarten,” said Dr. Brian Prybil, Assistant Superintendent for Elementary Teaching and Learning.

Waterford.org is a national education nonprofit organization with a mission to achieve universal literacy through equity, access and parent empowerment. The Summer Learning Path is an in-home, personalized learning solution. Students spend 20 minutes a day, five days a week building reading skills. The program slows down when students need more time to master a content area. There is a math-and-science component families can use if they choose. The program comes with a coach offering tips to facilitate academic instruction offline.

“My favorite aspect of the program — what I call the secret sauce — is the way adults are encouraged to engage in their child’s learning. It builds confidence in both caregiver and child. And when families are involved in a child’s education, research shows the child does better,” Waterford.org national spokesperson Kim Fischer said.

The Summer Learning Path, a condensed version of the full-year Waterford Upstart program, was created at the start of the pandemic to give children an academic boost when school buildings were shuttered. “We just want kiddos reading and learning with confidence from the moment they enter the classroom,” Fischer said. Research shows that the average Waterford Upstart graduate enters kindergarten reading at nearly a first-grade level and maintains those gains through fourth grade. “That’s why we want families with children entering kindergarten all the way to third grade to enroll in Summer Learning Path. It works,” Prybil said.