Bring the whole gang for a magical journey to Encanto with the Madrigals.

The Rock Island Parks and Recreation Department is celebrating National Parks and Recreation Month with a free party in Hodge Park. Enjoy a bounce house, games, crafts, popcorn and popsicles before the movie. Cash-only concessions will be available. Yard games before the movie will be offered by the Rock Island Public Library.

Enjoy Encanto Friday, July 15 at Hodge Park, located at 35th Street and 22nd Avenue, Rock Island. Activities are 6:00-8:00 p.m., with the movie beginning at dusk.

