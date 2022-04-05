Once again, the Bettendorf Parks and Recreation Department seeks volunteers to serve as park ambassadors for the summer.

Park ambassadors are a group of volunteer citizens who patrol the city parks helping those who may need it, a news release says. Duties include giving directions, providing information on park activities, watching for vandalism, offering help to park patrons, encouraging patrons to abide by established park rules and serving as an extra set of eyes and ears for the Bettendorf Police Department. They act as “Good Will Ambassadors” for the City of Bettendorf.

Ambassadors must be over the age of 18 and are not required to reside in Bettendorf. Applicants must have a valid driver’s license.

Persons interested should be in good physical health and must pass a criminal background check. Park ambassadors are typically sent out in pairs, with few exceptions. You may pair up with a family member or friend, or the coordinator will pair you up with another Ambassador.

Each ambassador usually volunteers two or three nights per month. They patrol in shifts between 6-11 p.m. every night from Memorial Day weekend until Labor Day. The Parks and Recreation Department supplies each volunteer with a hat and shirt so that they may be easily identified, as well as a city vehicle in which to patrol the parks.

An orientation will be held in May, at which rules, regulations, and procedures will be discussed.

Applications may be picked up at Bettendorf City Hall, 1609 State St.; Life Fitness Center, 2222 Middle Road; Family Museum, 2900 Learning Campus Drive; Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive; or Palmer Hills Golf Course, 2999 Middle Road; and must be returned to Meredith at the Life Fitness Center. interested in volunteering also can visit here and submit a Park Ambassador Volunteer Program Interest Form to request that an application be mailed to them.

For more information, call 563-344-4091