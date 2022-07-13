Partners of Scott County Watersheds will hold its annual Summer Snapshot of water quality in the area Saturday, July 16.

The event will be from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 16th, starting at the Eldridge Volunteer Fire Department, 120 N. 2nd St., Eldridge.

For several years, Partners of Scott County Watersheds (PSCW) has conducted spring, summer, and fall “Snapshot” Water Quality Monitoring events. A Snapshot is a day of water quality monitoring, which altogether, provides a look at the water quality conditions around Scott County, according to a Wednesday release.

For each Snapshot, PSCW relies on the help of volunteers to collect data from over 60 stream, creek, or lake sites throughout Scott County.

Anyone is welcome to participate, and no prior experience is necessary. PSCW provides a brief training the morning of Snapshot on how to collect water quality data. After training, groups collect data from 5-7 designated sites around Scott County. The data collected includes pH, nitrogen, chloride, transparency, and more. For our summer event, we also collect macroinvertebrate data to determine biological health.

The data collected from Snapshots is entered into the largest water quality database in Iowa. PSCW then analyzes the data for patterns and trends to identify any areas of impairment. With this information, we work with agencies and individuals to implement projects and improve our county’s water quality.

Volunteers will be at Eldridge Fire Department from approximately 7:45 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. to noon; the rest of the time will be spent out in the field collecting data.

