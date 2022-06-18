Summer starts with Summer Splash in Rock Falls, where the mission is to bring people together to celebrate

the best of the community. The Rock Falls Chamber will bring Summer Splash to the RB&W Riverfront Park on June 24-25, with free activities for all ages. More than 100 organizations will be part of the event.

For full activity descriptions, visit here.

“We are proud of this year’s event and so thankful to bring joy and fun to our community this year,” says Bethany Bland, president/CEO. “Summer Splash truly highlights the best our community has to offer and brings people together for a special celebration. The event is special, because it is open to everyone and provides high quality entertainment with no admission. It is all about giving back to the community and bringing people together.”

Friday, June 24 – Family Day – 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Wild Game Cookout 11-8 – lunch on the go, hot, fast, and delicious food off the grill. Menu items: Montana Seasoned Buffalo Burgers, Elk Brats, Ostrich Hot Dogs, Sweet & Spicy BBQ Pork Chops, plus hamburgers, and hot dogs.

Craft & Vendor Show – Live demonstrations and bands on the stage, 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Sye Dodson, Barn Ratz, Legacy Martial Arts, Trevor Sensor, GED Snacks & Sweet Treats, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Lemon Shake-Ups, Chill Shack Shaved Ice, Just 4 Fun Ice Cream, Sweet Butts Cotton Candy, and Gummies – Mexican treats.

YWCA Kids stuffed animal pageant, 5 p.m. Free event for kids to show off their stuffed animal friends. Each child will be able to share a story about their stuffed animal and their special talents. Swag bag for all participants.

Scouts – BSA – Demonstration on preparing for the unexpected, 5:45 p.m.

YMCA Family 5K, 6 p.m. Run, walk, or stroll. Families $15, individuals $10. Register early for t=shirts, or the day of the event through the YMCA.

Kids Magical Sing-A-Long and Dance Party hosted by Rockin Nutrition, 7 p.m. Free interactive dance party with classic songs and new jams, plus fun games, and costumed characters.

Petting Zoo and kids activities, 4-8 p.m.

Saturday, June 25 – 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. – Community Day