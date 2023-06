After a low pressure system passed through the Quad Cities area over the weekend, the area was left with cooler temperatures, breezy conditions, and not a lot of sunshine across the area. Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 80s and 90s starting tomorrow.

While there are rain and thunderstorm chances for parts of the weekend, the next couple of days are going to be great days to get outside and soak up the sun by the pool with family and friends.