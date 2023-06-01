It’s summertime and that means plenty of excitement in parks in the City of Rock Island!

Party in the Park takes place on June 7 from 5 – 7:30 p.m. at Denkmann Park, located at Fifth Street and Sixth Avenue. The party celebrates the completion of many park upgrades, including new basketball courts, a playground rehabilitation, picnic shelter upgrades, ADA sidewalks and pathways and a new drinking fountain. The party’s goal is to bring together community members, local businesses, elected officials and city staff for an evening of outdoor fun. Guests can enjoy free food, including hotdogs, popcorn and Kona Ice (while supplies last), a bounce house, face painting, balloon animals, magic tricks and music from by DJ Pieler Productions. Local businesses and organizations will have booths to give details on their services.

There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5:15 p.m. to mark the park upgrades. In case of bad weather, guests should call the rain line at (309) 732-RAIN (7246) after 3:30 p.m. that day to check for any changes or cancellations. For more information, email parkrecmail@rigov.org or click here.

The 67th annual Starlight Revue free concert series starts June 6 in Lincoln Park, 38th Street and 11th Avenue. Eight free concerts featuring different musical genres will be held during the series. Food and desserts from the Hy-Vee Grill and Dessert Station will be available for sale starting at 5 p.m. and popcorn and drinks will be served by the Parks Department. Concerts will take place from 7-9 p.m.

The concert schedule includes:

June

6 River City 6

13 Gray Wolf Band

20 Troy Rangel & Friends

27 The Hotrods

July

11 Superfly Samurai

18 The Tailfins

25 Josh Duffee Orchestra

August

1 The Night People

August 8 is reserved as a rain date if needed.

Click here for more information on the concerts or call the rain line at (309) 732-RAIN (7246) after 3:30 p.m. on Tuesdays to check the status of the event.