Spend Memorial Day at one of the oldest continuous observances west of the Mississippi River at the 104th annual Memorial Day at historic Summit Church, on Utica Ridge Road, 21980 210th Avenue in Davenport. The service will be held on Monday, May 29, starting at 9 a.m.

The tradition at Summit Church started in 1919, when Sunday School Superintendent Sally Walker wanted to honor WWI veterans who were from the church. That small group has grown to include the Scott County Historical Society, the Carl Jacobsen Post #639 of the American Legion & Auxiliary, Eldridge and the Edward W. Knapper Post #6174 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Eldridge who honor all Scott County veterans who have served from the Civil War to the present day.

An honor guard will present the U. S. flag, a veteran will lead the Pledge of Allegiance, a roll call of Scott County veterans will be read and there will be patriotic songs and speeches. After the service, there will be a 21-gun salute in the adjoining cemetery and refreshments in the country church.

For more information, call (563) 676-6762 by May 22nd.