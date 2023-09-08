September doesn’t just mean the return of Pumpkin Spice season. The Bettendorf Public Library is bringing back its Sunday hours.

Starting this Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, the library will be open Sundays 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. through May.

“Sunday hours are beneficial to those who may have difficulty visiting the library during our normal weekly operating hours, and especially for students and educators who may need a place to study and have additional access to library resources and services during the school year,” Jillian Aschliman, Bettendorf Public Library director, said in a Friday release.

The new schedule also coincides with Library Card Sign-Up Month in September.

“A library card can help students and families save money on educational resources and services,” Aschliman said. “A library card not only provides access to the library’s physical materials, but also online research databases, the library’s digital collection (eBooks, streaming video, digital music, etc.), online tutoring, and homework help.”

People of all ages may apply for a library card with proper identification and proof of residence. Parental signature is required for children under the age of 14 years old.

