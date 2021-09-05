Sunday morning boat crash seriously injures two

Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Officers responded Sunday morning to a boat crash that left two people with serious injuries.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. on the Mississippi River north of Sabula near river mile marker 542. says a news release from the Iowa DNR.

One vessel failed to maintain proper following distance, and it hit and ramped the boat in front. The crash caused serious injuries to an occupant and an operator of one of the boats, the release says.

One man was taken to MercyOne Clinton Medical Center and one woman was airlifted to OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford, Ill.

All safety equipment was properly in place on both vessels and passengers required to wear personal flotation devices were wearing them when the crash happened, the release says. Alcohol and drugs were not a factor in the crash.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources assisted the Iowa DNR with the investigation.