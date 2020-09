Davenport police were on the scene shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday after responding to a call about gunfire at 17th and Pershing streets, Davenport.

Officers have found multiple shell casings in the street.

We do not know whether anyone was injured or whether there was damage. Several squad cars are in the area. Local 4’s Ryan Risky was the only reporter at the scene.

We will continue to update this developing story as we confirm details.