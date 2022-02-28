On Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022 at approximately 11:56 p.m., Davenport Police, Fire and Medic EMS responded to the 3000 block of Rockingham Road in reference to reports of a multi-vehicle crash with damage to multiple structures.

Preliminary information indicates the driver of a Freightliner Semi tractor-trailer was eastbound in the 3400 block of Rockingham Road when the semi lost control striking a westbound Dodge Ram 1500, according to a Monday release. The semi continued east bound striking a westbound Cadillac XTS. The driver of the Cadillac self-transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

The semi continued eastbound and struck a westbound Chevrolet Equinox in the 3000 block of Rockingham Road. The semi left the roadway, struck a building at 3018 Rockingham Road, before coming to rest inside a residence located at 3010 Rockingham Road. Two residents from 3010 Rockingham Road were injured. One resident was transported to Genesis Hospitals for minor injuries. The second resident was transported to University of Iowa Hospitals for treatment of serious injuries.

The Red Cross was notified and assisted the impacted residents. The driver of the semi was treated for minor injuries at Genesis Hospitals and later released. No charges have been filed at this time. This incident remains under investigation and no further details are available.