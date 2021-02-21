Sunday police chase ends with still- running car abandoned in residential neighborhood

A police chase ended shortly after 5:15 p.m. Sunday on the 1900 block of West 2nd Street, Davenport, where suspects took off from a still-running Nissan that ended up blocking the road.

The Local 4 News crew, the only station at the scene, watched officers search the area for suspects and talk to neighbors. The car’s windshield wipers continued to work and the car’s doors were open.

We do not know whether the car was stolen.

