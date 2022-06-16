Happy Thursday!.

Highs today will still be on the warm side of things, but you will most definitely feel the difference in the humidity. Things will be a little sticky in the morning, but by lunchtime, you will start to feel the difference. Look to see plenty of sunshine today with highs in the lower 90s.

This trend will continue for the next couple of days, with highs falling into the mid-80s by the weekend with wall-to-wall sunshine. More heat is expected to return by the start of the next work week, with highs back into the upper 90s. Our next rain chance won’t occur until next Wednesday.