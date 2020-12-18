Sunset Maria to get more than $1.4 million in federal funding for repairs

Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) announced on Friday that Sunset Marina in Rock Island will receive $1,422,283 in federal funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“The Rock Island Marina is a place for our community to come together and enjoy the unique recreational actives our region has to offer,” Congresswoman Bustos said. “This federal investment is key to moving this project forward to rebuild following severe weather and ensure it remains strong for years to come.”

The funding will be used to repair damage the marina sustained from severe weather and flooding. The project will also upgrade the facility to prevent future damages.

“The City of Rock Island and F3 Marina are excited to receive this grant award that will offer Sunset Marina a great opportunity to revitalize the property and to better serve our boaters for years to come,” said Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms. “These repairs will add to the already beautiful view the marina property has to offer and I’m pleased to partner with Congresswoman Bustos to make this exiting announcement today.”

Sunset Marina, located within Sunset Park, is owned by the City of Rock Island and managed by F3 Marina.