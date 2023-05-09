Rock Island city council members went over a feasibility study for the Sunset Marina on Monday night.

The city will use a federal grant and some money from the American Rescue Plan to do some work on it.

The study showed it would cost about $4.1 million.

City officials will need to secure additional funding for the project.

It includes fewer boat slips, but modernizes the electrical connections and makes changes to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

There’s also a larger proposal to develop the area around the marina.

Construction is projected to begin in early 2024 if everything goes accordingly.