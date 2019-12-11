Sunsets now getting later in the Quad Cities!

It’s true, the sun is now setting a little later each day in the Quad Cities!

It seems a bit odd as we know the shortest day of the year (when it comes to daylight) is the winter solstice. But, if you just look at the sunset, it started getting a little bit (as in seconds per day) later on Monday.

The morning sunrise is still getting later too, and by a wider margin. That’s why the shortest day of the year isn’t for another week and a half.

We’re now gaining a lot of daylight each evening as the sun is setting a matter of seconds later each day.

One week from now the sun will set at 4:33:52 p.m.

Two weeks from now (Christmas Eve,) that’s happening at 4:37:18 p.m.