It’s a bird!

It’s a plane!

No, it’s area superheroes getting your help to reach their dreams, hopes and success in life!

GiGi’s Playhouse Quad Cities hosts the 10th Annual Superhero 5K Run and the 18th Annual Family Walk and Kids’ Dash as part of the national GiGiFIT Acceptance Challenge. Fly out the whole incredible family for activities and fun for all ages and abilities! Show off your super powers in the 5K competitive run, one-mile inspirational walk and kids’ dash.

Join all GiGi’s locations in spreading acceptance for all around the globe. Participate in-person or virtually at the Superhero 5K Run and Family Walk and Kids’ Dash June 4, beginning at 7:00 a.m. at Veteran’s Memorial Park, located at 645 23rd Street, Bettendorf. The in-person event will be mask friendly with COVID safety measures in place. To register or support, click here.

(gigisplayhouse.org)

The mission of GiGi’s Playhouse is to inspire and empower individuals with Down syndrome to succeed in life, but also to spread awareness and acceptance for all. Setting high expectations, everyone is encouraged to achieve their “Best of All” in everything they do, and there are no limits to what they can achieve! Click here for more information.