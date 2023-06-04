Batman, Captain America, Spider-Man and superheroes of all abilities flew out to Veteran’s Memorial Park in Bettendorf June 3 for GiGi’s Playhouse Quad Cities’ 11th Annual Superhero 5K Run and the 19th Annual Family Walk and Kids’ Dash as part of the National GiGiFIT Acceptance Challenge.

Funds raised by the event help GiGi’s Playhouse in their mission to inspire and empower individuals with Down syndrome to succeed in life and to spread awareness and acceptance for all. Site Director Pam Lynch said events like this are important because GiGi’s Playhouse Quad Cities is an organization that is 100% privately-funded, and fundraisers, grants, and private donations are what make the FREE programs possible. For more information on programs offered, click here.

GiGi’s Playhouse Quad Cities is located at 3906 38th Ave., Moline. For more information, click here.