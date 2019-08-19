Super Tuesday 2020 could be game changer like never before

Here are some of the topics our panel discussed on 4 The Record this week.

Super Tuesday will be like nothing we’ve ever seen before in an election primary day.

Democrats talk big on the Supreme Court.

The Senate majority leader won’t budge on election security.

All of these things came up for discussion with Democratic political consultant Porter McNeil and former Rock Island County Republican Party Chair Bill Bloom on 4 The Record.

Election security

Legislation passed in the House of Representatives to protect the democratic process isn’t going anywhere in the Senate.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refuses to introduce it.

Republicans rely on the argument there’s no evidence a single ballot was impacted in the last election.

Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller told Congress last month that the Russians would continue to interfere with the American system and went so far to say, “They’re doing it as we sit here.”

Furthermore, hackers at the well-known conference DEF CON had little trouble penetrating voting machines.

Yet there is a prototype they couldn’t penetrate, one that could be utilized if McConnell removes his roadblock.

Bloom and McNeil addressed what the point is of doing nothing.

Supreme Court

Some Democrats are talking tough when it comes to the Supreme Court.

Senator Dick Durbin is among the group to file a brief urging the court not to hear a case regarding a gun law in New York state.

They went so far to warn the court to heal itself or risk being restructured.

Some presidential candidates promote the idea of packing the court.

Pete Buttigieg has an idea to have 15 justices on the court. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg says nine is a good number.

McNeil and Bloom discussed how much Democrats are playing with fire on this issue, considering the Supreme Court was an issue that rallied Republicans in the last presidential election.

Super Tuesday

Democrats might narrow the large field of presidential candidates before the Iowa Caucuses somewhat through the debates.

There are 23 in the race today.

Those who survive that far will be in an all out battle for the delegates on Super Tuesday.

Thirteen states will hold primaries.

California is a big prize Kamala Harris would like, Texas with Beto O’Rourke and Julian Castro, Massachusetts for Elizabeth Warren, Colorado likely goes to Michael Bennet.

Super Tuesday has been a knockout punch in the past to at least get down to two candidates. But how does it factor next year with such a large field? Bloom and McNeil weighed in.

Israel

Israel took the extraordinary step this week to bar two American congresswomen from entering the country.

That’s at the urging of President Trump.

The congresswomen are Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.

Both are Muslim and outspoken critics of Israel who support the movement to boycott the country.

Israel reversed its decision regarding Tlaib, but now she says she won’t go.

Support of Israel has typically been bipartisan.

McNeil and Bloom talked about how much the relationship with Israel is being turned into a wedge issue for next year’s election.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.

