Supervisor Ken Croken calls for ‘shelter-in-place’ order following first COVID-19 death in Scott County

Following the announcement of the first COVID-19 death in Scott County, Supervisor Ken Croken today called upon Governor Kim Reynolds to abandon her “foot dragging” and direct Iowans to “shelter-in-place” in order to halt the further spread of the virus.

“We are not the first community to deal with this public health crisis and its dire economic consequences. But the governor refuses to recognize the lessons learned elsewhere,” said Croken in reference to Iowa being one of only five states yet to issue a “shelter-in-place” order. “Denial, dismissal and delay are not effective strategies in a crisis. It is time to cast aside ‘face-saving’ reluctance and fully adopt the recommendations of the Iowa Board of Medicine and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci.”

Quoting Winston Churchill, Croken added, “When you are going through hell, keep going.”

According to a press release from the Scott County Supervisor’s office, Croken believes “national, state and county leaders have chosen to procrastinate and prolong the crisis by failing to take decisive action.”

“Magical thinking and half-hearted recommendations are not a substitute for clear policy,” said Croken. “President Trump has proven himself ill-equipped. Governor Reynolds believes the growing number of confirmed cases and resulting deaths don’t warrant a ‘shelter-in-place’ order… Yet. And, Scott County Chairman Knobbe has refused to convene an emergency meeting of the Scott County Board to even discuss the issue.”

“Iowans need to understand the governor’s plan,” said Croken. “How bad is bad enough? How many people must suffer or die before Iowa implements the same or similar bold actions currently in effect in Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin as well as the overwhelmingly majority of other states?”

The Scott County Supervisor’s office says, according to Croken, “The greatest irony of all is that the state’s anemic response to the current crisis will, over time, do far more damage to the local economy than preemptive action.”

“More importantly, it sends the wrong message: ‘It’s not that bad here, right?'” said Croken, who also called upon the governor to act immediately to ensure the continued health of Iowa healthcare workers and the vitality of the state’s healthcare infrastructure.

“The governor’s failed managed Medicaid program and other ill-conceived healthcare policies have already weakened our healthcare system. It is reckless and unfair to expect Iowa’s healthcare providers to simply absorb a COVID-19 patient surge. Hospitals across the nation already are curtailing other services in order to accommodate skyrocketing COVID-19 patient volumes,” said Croken. “Iowa’s healthcare workers deserve a public health policy that recognizes the limitations that same policy has created.”

In order to assist Quad Cities healthcare workers, Supervisor Croken is asking Scott County residents to take several actions:

“First, follow the more restrictive, more effective public health guidelines in effect in Illinois. The virus doesn’t respect state borders, much less county lines. Second, please consider your willingness to loan the use of recreational campers to local healthcare workers who might become reluctant to return to their homes after work and possibly expose their families to the novel coronavirus. Such programs have been effective elsewhere, and residents can visit www.facebook.com/SupervisorCroken to learn more. Finally, please consider a donation to the Genesis and/or UnityPoint Trinity Foundations’ employee assistance funds. During life’s most critical times, we rely on our healthcare workers to be there for us. Let’s show them we’re here for them too.”

Additional information related to Ken Croken and COVID-19 in Scott County is available here.