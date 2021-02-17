Support a local food bank at the Frosty Four Fun Run

The City of Bettendorf’s Trails Committee is hosting an out-and-back fun run on Sunday, Feb. 28.

Participants are asked to meet 1 p.m. at Devil’s Glen Park, shelter #1.

The race will begin at 1:15 p.m.

The turnaround will be at the Middle Park Lagoon.

Trails have been cleared of snow.

Participants will practice social distancing.

The use of masks is recommended for those unable to social distance.

The $10 entry fee includes a thermal mug and $2 Coffee Hound coupon.

A portion of the proceeds raised will go to the Bettendorf Food Bank.