Support Be a Santa to a Senior, bring joy to older QC residents

The Be A Santa to a Senior program supports older adults who may be overlooked, isolated or alone during the holiday season. This is the 12th year for the Quad-City program for older adults, a news release says.

The gifts collected often include necessity items such as toiletries, clothing, and blankets, the release says.

“We’ve all experienced feelings of loneliness during the pandemic, and seniors are at a particularly high risk for isolation,” Ada Christopher, owner of the Quad Cities Home Instead offices, said in the release. “Be a Santa to a Senior shows the older adults in our community that they are valued and thought of during the holidays.”

This year, the Quad Cities offices are partnering with Active Day, Friendship Manor and other area communities to provide gifts to about 250 seniors.

How to get Involved

Participants can visit here and enter their zip codes to see wish lists for local seniors on Amazon Business now through Dec. 17. A personalized greeting can be included with the gift, which will be shipped directly to the senior.

“A small act of kindness can make a big difference. And a heartfelt gift brightens the lives of older adults who may feel alone during the season,” said Christopher. “Finding ways to care and support one another is important now more than ever and we are grateful for the community’s involvement every year.”

Gifts will be delivered to seniors in time for the holidays. Shoppers are encouraged to purchase as many gifts for seniors as they want.

For more information about the program, visit here.