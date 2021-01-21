Support group adds pen pals to further connect with members

Finding ways to connec throughout the pandemic has been difficult, especially for families experiencing grief. One organization is working to connect in more than just a virtual way.

No Foot Too Small is a support group for families grieving the loss of a child and helps bring awareness to pregnancy loss and infant mortality.

Because of the pandemic, the group started pen pals. They’re calling it “Card-ian Angels” where each month moms will write a letter to another mom in the group.

It will be anonymous throughout the year, but the plan is to reveal the pairing at the end of the year.

“It’s like someone that doesn’t even really know me at all is taking time out of their day to write me a letter and make sure that I feel uplifted, which I think is just incredible,” said Sarah Montgomery, a mom in the group.

Families fill out a form and answer some questions and then get matched up. More than 40 moms have signed up so far.

More information can be found on their website.