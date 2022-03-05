Quad City Animal Welfare Center and Buffalo Wild Wings are teaming up to support local animals in need.

The “Buffalo Wild Wings Eat Wings Raise Funds” event will be 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, at 4408 16th St., Moline.

Bring in the ticket flyer below, show it on your phone or mention the organization to your server prior to checkout the day of the event.

10% of each purchase will go back to the animal shelter.

Follow the Quad City Animal Welfare Center on Facebook for updates on more events like these.