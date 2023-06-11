For more than 150 years, Rock Island Public Library has been making an impression on people’s lives in our community. You can also make a long-lasting impression, when you attend the Rock Island Public Library Foundation’s Food for Thought fundraiser from 6-830 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at the Iconic Events Center, 1725 2nd Ave. (Arts Alley), Rock Island.

Food for Thought offers hors d’oeuvres, complimentary beer, cash bar, silent auction bidding, and conversation with other library lovers. Activities of the Rock Island Public Library Foundation include fundraising for the library’s new Watts-Midtown Branch, supporting Hug-A-Book and Rocket into Reading literacy programming, and coordinating the Library PALS (People Advocating for Library Services) volunteer program and book sales.

Admission of $45 per guest includes food, drink, and great company. Guests may pay at the door with cash, check, or credit card. For more information, call Kathy Lelonek, foundation director, at 309-752-3014 or email RIPLFoundation@gmail.com. To RSVP in advance for Food for Thought, visit here.

Foundation grants to the library support special initiatives, programs, technology, community outreach, and improvements that fall outside of the library’s limited operating budget. Donations to the Rock Island Public Library Foundation are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law.