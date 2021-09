A restaurant in Moline is teaming up with an educational supply store to give back to teachers.

Hollar’s Bar and Grill will host an event with Teacher’s Aide 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28.

10% of all purchases made during this time at the restaurant, located at 4050 27th St., will go back to the Moline-Coal Valley School District.

There will also be a 50/50 raffle with prizes.

