Support the local arts by entering to win a brand new set of wheels

The Quad City Symphony Orchestra and McLaughlin Subaru, Moline, have teamed up to support the local arts with a car raffle.

Those who purchase Volunteers for Symphony Car Raffle tickets from now until 11:59 p.m. (CT) Tuesday, May 10, 2022, will be entered into a drawing for the chance to win a 2022 Subaru Outback Premium, valued at $31,000.

Tickets are $100 each and can be purchased with a debit card only here.

The following forms of payment will also be accepted by phone at 563-322-7276 or in person 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Quad City Symphony Orchestra Box Office, 327 Brady Street, Davenport:

Cash

Personal checks

Money orders

Bank checks

Cashier’s checks

Electronic checks

Note: Per Iowa State law, raffle tickets cannot be purchased with credit cards.

The grand prize drawing will be Saturday, May 14, 2022.

All proceeds raised from the raffle will support the Quad City Symphony Orchestra’s Music Education Programs.

Rules and regulations

A maximum of 600 raffle tickets will be sold. If 410 tickets are not sold by the drawing date, the grand prize will instead be a 50/50 split of net proceeds.

The winner is solely responsible for all local, state and federal taxes (including but not limited to income taxes and sales taxes based on the value of the car).

McLaughlin Motors agrees to cover any and all state or local license, title, registration and fees.

The raffle is open to any individual who is 18 years of age or older.

Eligible individuals can purchase as many tickets as they wish.

A complete list of rules and regulations for the raffle is here.

About the Grand Prize

The 2022 Subaru Outback Premium, provided by McLaughlin Subaru, features:

Automatic transmission

All-wheel drive

A rear-vision camera

Hands-free power rear gate

Keyless access with push-button start

PIN-code access

Blind-spot detection with lane change assist

Rear cross-traffic alert

The grand prize winner may select the exterior and interior colors from those available.

Full Subaru Outback Premium specifications are here.