Members of the community members came together in LeClaire Park in Davenport yesterday in support of residents affected by the partial collapse of The Davenport building on May 28. They also marched to demand transparency and change from city officials. Supporters began their march at LeClaire Park and ended it at Davenport City Hall. Speakers after the march included Shouga Bare Truth and Ezra Sidren.

Watch the video above for more from the march.