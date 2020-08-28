The QC Empowerment Network is hosting its monthly Open Air Market this Sunday to support Black businesses. August is National Black Business Month, which makes this month’s event intentional. The organization is focused on elevating black entrepreneurs.

Aja Styles Fashion and Accessories Boutique owner Tanaja Ross says this month is about bringing awareness to businesses like hers.

“It’s just a different light on our [businesses], and it needs to shine brighter,” she said.

BriAnna Watson at Ms. Brimani’s Hair and Beauty Supply says it’s about shifting perspectives.

“When you think of how black people or people of color, in general, are painted in society, whether it be as thugs or criminals, they are never painted as the innovators, or the creators or the entrepreneurs. So it’s very important because we need representation,” she said.

Tracy White, the QC Empowerment Network Chair who is organizing the Open Air Market, hopes that the movement to support black businesses continues past this month.

“I don’t want this to be a trend. I don’t want people to do it because it’s a hashtag right now,” she said. “[It’s] just a small step in helping to advance the efforts for the African American community.”

Thirty vendors are participating in the Open Air Market, which will be on Sunday, August 30th from 4pm-7pm.