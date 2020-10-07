Supporting mothers after still-births; Rock Island woman shares her story

Chrissy Teigen’s heart-wrenching tweet last Wednesday touched people across the country and locally.

Driving home from the hospital with no baby. How can this be real. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 1, 2020

Still-births are a reality an estimated 24,000 women face in the US each year according to the CDC.

Raquel Garcia lost her son Mikko in 2013.

“The nurse looks at me, and she said ‘I’m sorry.’ And I’m like, ‘sorry, what?”. Because I mean, it didn’t hit me. And she’s like, ‘there’s no heartbeat,'” Garcia said.

Multiple ultrasounds later, her worst fear was confirmed. She delivered her son Mikko later that night.

“Everyone leaves, and it’s just me and dad and baby. And, then it hit me. Okay, no more baby,” she said.

Alyssa Schmidt is a licensed mental health counselor and gave advice for supporting grieving mothers.

“Just listening, and acknowledging, reflecting back,” Schmidt said. “I don’t understand, but I want to be here for you.”

Garcia now has a daughter named Mahari. Her family always includes Mikko in their celebrations and teaches her about her brother. Garcia wants to continue sharing her story to help others.

“It makes me feel good that people are reaching out to me,” she said.

A list of local resources include:

Quad City Behavioral Health Associates – 309-558-0258, 4709 44th St, Rock Island, IL 61201 qcbha.com

Grief Share online grief support groups – griefshare.org

Unity Point Hospice Care and Bereavement Services – 309-779-7285 – Unitypoint.org

Genesis Grief Support and Grief Recovery Groups – 563-421-7970 – genesishealth.com

Gilda’s Club – gildasclubqc.org