A local high school senior is surprised with a college scholarship at her workplace thanks to an act of kindness.

Augustana College presented it to the student at Dick’s Sporting Goods in Davenport during her work shift.

For random acts of kindness day, a donor covered a $350 tuition deposit to Augustana for three students.

It’s in addition to the Quad City Promise Scholarship that’s offering them $2,000 toward tuition.

We captured the moment the student received the scholarship.