Surveillance video captures theft, arrest follows

A trailer theft caught on surveillance video has led to the arrest of a Davenport man, who was being held Tuesday in Scott County Jail.

Eric Conger, 40, held on a total of $15,000 bond, faces felony charges of first-degree theft and third-degree possession.

Shortly after 12 a.m. Monday, Davenport police were investigating the theft of a trailer Friday, police say in the arrest affidavit.

Conger owns a black 1999 Chevrolet Silverado truck, caught on surveillance video at the Days Inn, 3202 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport, hooking up to a black enclosed trailer after the security lock was cut off the hitch.

The trailer was found at Conger’s property, and several items from the trailer were found in plain view in a red Pontiac Montana registered to Conger.

Total value of the stolen property with the trailer is more than $10,000, according to the victim.

Conger’s preliminary hearing is set for 2 p.m. Dec. 10 in Scott County Court.