Doland’s Jewelry on Elmore Avenue in Davenport was hit by looters on Sunday night.

Surveillance video shows sereral people breaking into the front window of the store late last night with axes and grabbed whatever they could.

“I’m sad more than anything,” said owner Will Doland. “It knocked the wind out of my sail, but the outpouring of love and compassion we’ve received from family, friends, clients, (and) everybody has been amazing and the most emotional part of the whole thing for us.”