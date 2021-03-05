Survey finds most small businesses are not requiring COVID-19 tests or vaccines

According to recent survey results from the United States Census Bureau, the majority of small businesses are not requiring COVID-19 tests or vaccines for their employees.

The Census Bureau says 70% of small businesses aren’t requiring workers to test negative.

About 25,000 businesses responded to the survey.

More than 2% said they’re requiring employees to be vaccinated.

However, 62% of businesses — specifically in health care or food service — are having their workers get a vaccine.

Earlier this week, Tyson Foods began administering the vaccine to thousands of its employees across the state of Iowa — including those working at the plant in Columbus Junction.