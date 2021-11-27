Survivors of domestic violence shine during Small Business Saturday with their own businesses

Today is a big day for small business owners.

This is the time when they offer discounts throughout their stores.

Argrow’s House is known for helping domestic violence survivors and selling handmade products that are made by survivors.

This year, survivors had the opportunity to sell products from their own business.

Renee Connor started her business, Sweet Treats – My Blessings from God from the Heart of a Survivor.

“I make homemade peanut clusters with chocolate, peanuts and love,” said Connor.

She decided to start her business and share her famous treats with the Quad Cities and, at the same time, heal.

“I am a sexual assault and domestic violence survivor, and I’m trying to turn something bad that happened to me into something good by the faith of God through my healing process,” said Connor.

Colleen Duenas is a 45-year survivor and calls herself a thriving survivor.

She started her arts and craft business during the pandemic and is proud to see how survivors continue to shine after everything they’ve been through.

“To start a business, and to be successful, and to come out on the other side … it’s just amazing,” said Duenas. “I’m so proud of my fellow women survivors that do this stuff.”

Aciass Malonga, owner of MozBites, started selling samosas at the Freight House Farmers Market.

“I do everything handmade with love and patience … different kind of flavors. Chicken, spiced chicken, vegetables,” said Malonga. “This time, I added turkey … salmon, too.”

Malonga says she has big plans for the future.

“Food truck to sell in the Quad Cities, all the Quad Cities, so they can have my own food,” said Malonga.

As for Connor, the sky is the limit when it comes to her business.

“I would love to get involved with the Farmers Market and, eventually, one day have my own store front and actually have a dessert and wine bar,” said Connor.

Argrow’s Store Front, located at 2313 44th St., Moline, is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays.