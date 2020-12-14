Suspect, 20, held on $100,000 bond in connection with armed robbery

A 20-year-old Rock Island man was being held Sunday on $100,000 bond in Rock Island County Jail in connection with an armed robbery in November.

Rock Island police arrested Zaire Yusuf shortly after 6 p.m. Friday at a residence on the 2500 block of 7th Ave., Rock Island.

Police said a warrant for Yusuf’s arrest was issued Nov. 20 after an armed robbery Nov. 19 in the area of Century Woods Apartments, 1400 5th St., Rock Island.

A victim was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries after the incident, police said.

Yusuf is scheduled to appear Monday in Rock Island County Court.

In Illinois, armed robbery is considered to be a Class X felony, with a sentence from six years in prison to 55 years to life in prison depending on the circumstances of the crime.

According to public records and media reports, Yusuf graduated in 2019 from Rock Island High School, where he was a wrestler.